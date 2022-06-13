A second Love Island contestant has left the show after a dramatic recoupling.
Viewers watched the drama unfold on Monday's episode as the single islander, Afia Tonkmor, was dumped from the villa.
In a shock interruption to their evening, Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.
Since Liam Llewellyn chose to leave the 'OG dating show', there were two single girls Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne vulnerable to elimination.
Afia Tonkmor gets dumped from the Love Island villa
In tonight’s show, new boy Jacques pulled Tasha for a chat as he gets to know all of the girls in the Villa.
Over in another area of the garden, Luca and Andrew got into a heated row as the Cumbria lad moves in on Tasha.
Elsewhere Ikenna and Indiyah share their first kiss cuddled up in the garden and Amber and Dami went to the tennis courts for their first date.
Love Island recoupling
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford and Dami Hope
- Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne
Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the villa.
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders that are currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Afia Tonkmor
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Jacques O’Neill
Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
