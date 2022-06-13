A second Love Island contestant has left the show after a dramatic recoupling.

Viewers watched the drama unfold on Monday's episode as the single islander, Afia Tonkmor, was dumped from the villa.

In a shock interruption to their evening, Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

Since Liam Llewellyn chose to leave the 'OG dating show', there were two single girls Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne vulnerable to elimination.

Afia Tonkmor gets dumped from the Love Island villa

In tonight’s show, new boy Jacques pulled Tasha for a chat as he gets to know all of the girls in the Villa.

Over in another area of the garden, Luca and Andrew got into a heated row as the Cumbria lad moves in on Tasha.

Elsewhere Ikenna and Indiyah share their first kiss cuddled up in the garden and Amber and Dami went to the tennis courts for their first date.

Love Island recoupling

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.