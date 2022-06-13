Soundcloud users were reporting issues with the music sharing website on Monday afternoon.

Music fans were left unable to navigate the site, streaming audio and even Wordle's spin off Heardle, which uses the platform, has been affected.

According to Down Detector, issues started at 2.17 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Glasgow and Birmingham.

User reports indicate Soundcloud is having problems since 2:17 PM BST. https://t.co/YJCkm5vIvV RT if you're also having problems #Soundclouddown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) June 13, 2022

Of the problems reported, 43% related to problems with the app while 42% related to problems with the website.

A further 15% of problems were linked to Soundcloud's audio streaming.

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are Leeds and London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

Users have been rushing to social media to express their frustration as the streaming site goes down.

One person wrote on Twitter: " Anyone else’s SoundCloud acting goofy today."

Another user added: "What’s going on with Soundcloud right now."

Paired with a crying emoji, a third streamer posted: "SoundCloud being down had me refreshing my account for 30 minutes."

What does Soundcloud's loading error mean?





We're currently experiencing a period of downtime. We apologize for the inconvenience. More info here: https://t.co/9StBDB97a2 — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) June 13, 2022

Soundcloud has confirmed the outage on Twitter, telling users: "We're currently experiencing a period of downtime. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The streaming platform then directed people to its webpage for updates.

On the status page, it says: "Our engineers are still investigating a fix for this issue and we’re doing all we can to restore the sites functionality."