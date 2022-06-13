Telescopes at the ready as the last supermoon of the year is happening tomorrow and it’s not to be missed.

The Strawberry Supermoon is a full moon which also comes its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.

It also takes on a pinkish hue but, although fitting, that’s not the reason for its name – according to NASA, it was actually Native American tribes who called it that as it coincides with strawberry season in certain parts of North America and Canada.

The apparent size, brightness and colour of the Strawberry Supermoon is all to do with its position in the sky.

As the moon will be opposite the sun it will be completely illuminated, and it will also be sitting in a lower position in the sky than normal.

Because of this, the light shines through more of Earth's atmosphere giving it a pink colour.

It can be called a supermoon as the full moon is coinciding with its perigee - when it is at the closest position to the Earth during its elliptical orbit.

How to see the Strawberry Supermoon

The exact time for the Strawberry Supermoon to reach its peak in the UK is 12.51 pm on Tuesday, June 14 - this is exactly when the Sun and Moon are on opposite sides of the Earth.

Despite the fact this 'peak' occurs in the daytime, you will still be able to enjoy the spectacle during the evenings around that date when the moon will still appear full.

The best time to view the Strawberry Supermoon is at the start of moonrise or moonset as it will appear larger near the horizon.

Watch Strawberry Supermoon free livestream

You can also watch a webcast of the Strawberry Supermoon rise above the beauty of Rome.

Based in Ceccano, Italy, Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a free livestream of the luna event.

To join the free online session visit the Virtual Telescope Project website.