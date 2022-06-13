BBC's new drama Sherwood follows the story of an ex-mining town when a tragic and unexpected murder occurs whilst Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair is called to investigate.
Meanwhile, the news of the crime threatens to unearth secrets from the past and shatter an already fractured community.
Inspired by real-life events the show is written by James Graham, the playwright behind hit shows including 'Ink', 'Labour of Love', 'Eden Empire' and much more.
Set in Nottingham, the show has a stellar cast and is set to be a hit and keep you on the edge of your seat.
Sherwood Full Cast List:
- Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair: David Morrissey
- DI Kevin Salisbury: Robert Glenister
- Julie Jackson: Lesley Manville
- Cathy Rowley: Claire Rushbrook
- Fred Rowley: Kevin Doyle
- Rory Sparrow: Perry Fitzpatrick
- Sarah Vincent: Joanne Froggatt
- Daphne Sparrow: Lorraine Ashbourne
- Mickey Sparrow: Philip Jackson
- Martin St Clair: Mark Frost
- Helen St Clair: Clare Holman
How to watch Sherwood:
If you want to watch the new BBC Drama you can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Monday, June 13.
With episodes set to air at the same time on Monday and Tuesday for the next two weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here