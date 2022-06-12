New Love Island couple Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have been named as the favourites to win the ITV dating show.

The 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton coupled up with Chester girl Gemma during Friday's first dramatic recoupling.

Luca's decision to pick Gemma left Swansea paramedic Paige single alongside new London girl Afia.

The pair are now Betfair's current favourite couple to win the series with the show's original couple Tasha and Andrew following close behind.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “After Friday night’s dramatic recoupling, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are now the 9/2 favourites to be Love Island’s winning couple, while Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri are 11/2.

Mr Sam Rosbottom added: "Bish’s decision made popular Paige Thorne single, but she is still 5/1 to be the first female contestant to leave the villa, with Amber Beckford the 15/8 favourite to follow Liam Llewellyn out the door.”

Love Island 2022 Winning couple odds

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen: 9/2

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri: 11/2

Dami Hope & Amber Beckford: 14/1

Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 25/1

Ikenna Ekwonna & Indiyah Polack: 33/1

Love Island recoupling - New couples at the end of week one

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Since Liam chose to leave the villa, there are two single girls Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne that are vulnerable to elimination.

Both girls are set to go on a date with newcomer and Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neill on Sunday's show.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently or are confirmed to be heading in the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island After Sun airs on Sundays at 10 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.