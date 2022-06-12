Love Island is back with a bang so thankfully After Sun is returning to help us keep up with all the gossip.

In just a short time, we've been introduced to a new batch of islanders amid a gripping new twist, bombshells entering the villa and a shocking exit and week one isn't over yet.

If you can't get enough of the 'OG' dating show, the ITV debrief show After Sun needs to be on your watch list.

Here's when it will be on your screens and who will be joining presenter Laura Whitmore to dish all the deets.

When is Love Island After Sun on tonight?





Love Island After Sun is back on our screens after Sunday's episode of Love Island at 10 pm.

Viewers will be able to catch up with the latest gossip and get an insight into why Liam left in the ITV debrief show.

If you miss Aftersun, don't forget that you can catch up on ITV Hub where it will available for streaming from around 11.05 pm.

Liam to make first live interview on Love Island's After Sun

Newport-born Liam will give his first live interview after leaving the Love Island villa on Friday.

The Welshman told his fellow islanders on Friday's episode that "he wasn't feeling himself" and that he hadn't "been giving 100%."

The shocking revelation came after Liam, who was originally coupled up with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma, became single after Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti coupled up with her.

Viewers were looking forward to Liam making connections with the new girls Afia Tonkmor, 25, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, who he got to go on a date with on Thursday's show.

The Masters student had previously shared that being alone in the villa would be his worst nightmare.

After he saw his nightmare come true he shared: "Everybody wants to feel wanted don't they, so I've put myself in a position now where I could not be wanted and it's going be all eyes that.

"Probably not being wanted in a recoupling or something like that. No one wants to be last one do they, no one wants to be the last picked."

Love Island recoupling - New couples at the end of week one

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Since Liam chose to leave the villa, there are two single girls Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne that are vulnerable to elimination.

Both girls are set to go on a date with newcomer and Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neill on Sunday's show.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently or are confirmed to be heading in the villa:

Love Island After Sun airs on Sundays at 10 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.