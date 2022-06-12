Love Island couple Olivia and Alex Bowen have today shared the news of the arrival of their first child together.

Baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen was born on Friday (June 10) to the pair who first met on the ITV reality program in 2016.

Sharing her news to her Instagram followers, the proud mum posted a sweet photo with the words, “You are everything.”

Love Island babies

Alex and Olivia aren't the first couple to have had child together after finding love on the dating show, in fact four couples came before them.

Here are all the other babies here today thanks to Love Island.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

The first Love Island to have a child together were Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison. In May 2017, they announced the birth of daughter Vienna Morrison-Beech.

But, the course of true love never did run smooth and the pair split for good the following year.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The couple who beat Olivia and Alex to the top spot in the Love Island in 2016 final, Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey had a son, Freddie, in 2017.

They went on to welcome their second child, daughter Delilah in 2020.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

After appearing on Love Island in 2017, Jess Shears and Dom Lever were married a year later and had their first child, son Presley, in 2019.

In March the couple revealed they were expecting another baby boy, due this month (June 2022).

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Also appearing in Love Island series three in 2017, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced the arrival of daughter Nell Sophia in 2020.

They then welcomed their second child, Nora Belle, in May this year.