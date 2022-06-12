Love Island is back on our screens tonight and the drama is picking up from Friday night.

Friday’s episode saw this year’s first whole group recoupling as well as Liam Llewellyn choosing to leave the villa.

The recoupling saw dynamics change as Luca chose to recouple with Gemma and Davide coupled up with new girl, Ekin-Su.

As Liam left the villa, this left both Paige and new girl Afia single but as Liam had already departed that day, neither were asked to leave the villa.

And the drama didn’t stop there, before the credits ran, viewers were given a dramatic insight into tonight’s episode and what would be coming as a clip of a new boy entering the villa was aired with the sound of Gemma’s voice accompanying.

“Oh my god, that’s my ex-boyfriend”, the 19-year-old was heard declaring.

Paige and Afia date new boy Jacques O’Neill

Jacques O’Neill (ITV)

In tonight’s episode, the newly single Paige and new girl Afia receive texts inviting them to go on a date with a new entry to the villa.

Jacques, a 23-year-old professional rugby player from Cumbria, meets the girls in the garden for a date as the other islanders look on from the terrace.

While watching the dates, Gemma starts to recognise the new bombshell: “I am not being funny but from the back of it, it looks like my ex.”

Paige is first to head out on a date with Jacques as the other girls look on from the terrace, Gemma then gasps: “Oh my god, no, that's my ex-boyfriend.”

Before heading out on her date with him, Afia asks Gemma: “How long were you with him for?”

Gemma replies: “Eight months.” When asked when they broke up she adds: “A year and a half ago.”

Heading down to the garden, Afia meets with Jacques and is keen to know more, establishing that he is in fact Gemma’s ex, Afia asks: “Did it end amicably?”

Jacques replies: “I wouldn’t say so, maybe not, I am not sure but we will have to find out won’t we?”

Who is Gemma’s ex-boyfriend, Jacques O’Neill?





Jacques O’Neill is a 23-year-old Professional Rugby Player from Cumbria.

When asked what he will bring to the villa, he said: “I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up - I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes.”

He continued: “I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can. I would have a baby in two or three years. I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

He recently suffered a hamstring injury, which he says is why he has joined the show: “I had injury after injury with my hamstring last year.

“I had an operation and it was a bad time for me. I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl and to settle down. I’ve done all my bits.”

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.