Love Island is back on our screens tonight and the drama is picking up from Friday night.

Friday’s episode saw this year’s first whole group recoupling as well as the first departure from the villa as Liam Llewellyn chose to leave.

The recoupling saw dynamics change as Luca chose to recouple with Gemma and Davide coupled up with new girl, Ekin-Su.

As Liam left the villa, this left both Paige and new girl Afia single but as Liam had already departed that day, neither were asked to leave the villa.

As the episode ended, viewers were given a dramatic insight into tonight’s episode and what would be coming on tonight

A clip of a new boy entering the villa was shown, with the voice of Gemma saying: “Oh my god, that’s my ex-boyfriend”.

Jacques O’Neill (ITV)

How to watch Love Island tonight?





After a one night hiatus, Love Island will be back on our screens at 9pm tonight. As usual you can catch it on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Tonight’s episode will be on until 10pm and will be followed by this year’s first instalment of Love Island: Aftersun.

Who is Gemma’s ex-boyfriend, Jacques O’Neill?





Jacques O’Neill is a 23-year-old Professional Rugby Player from Cumbria.

When asked what he will bring to the villa, he said: “I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up - I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes.”

He continued: “? I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can. I would have a baby in two or three years. I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

He recently suffered a hamstring injury, which he says is why he has joined the show: “I had injury after injury with my hamstring last year.

“I had an operation and it was a bad time for me. I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl and to settle down. I’ve done all my bits.”

Player for Castleford Tigers

O’Neill was recently released from his contract with Castleford Tigers as he prepared to enter ITV’s reality show Love Island.

The Super League club have confirmed O’Neill’s release “to allow him to pursue another opportunity” and said they have first option to re-sign the 23-year-old if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

🐅 Castleford Tigers can confirm that the Club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.



Best of luck @Jacques9oneill! 👍#NewCasEra | #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) June 10, 2022

A Tigers’ statement read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

“The Tigers have the first option to sign O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league.

“Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programmes before making his Super League debut.

“Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far.”

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.