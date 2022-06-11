It looks like Mabel is all set to return to the Love Island villa once again.

The “Don’t Call Me Up” singer has posted a video to her TikTok account with an introduction stating: “This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”

Wearing a huge pair of dark glasses, Mabel adds: “I'm Mabel, I'm 25, I'm a singer from London. When I walk into the villa, I'm definitely gonna turn some heads.”

It’s not the first time the ITV2 reality show has invited this particular special guest onto the show either.

The English-Swedish songstress clearly made a good impression last year when she performed in the garden of the villa last year for, among others, winning couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

When is the next episode of Love Island?

Catch up with Love Island’s first week back and watch the islanders as you’ve not seen them, tonight on Love Island: Unseen Bits at 9pm.

This year’s Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm. Watch them both on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.