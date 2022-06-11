It looks like Mabel is all set to return to the Love Island villa once again.
The “Don’t Call Me Up” singer has posted a video to her TikTok account with an introduction stating: “This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”
Wearing a huge pair of dark glasses, Mabel adds: “I'm Mabel, I'm 25, I'm a singer from London. When I walk into the villa, I'm definitely gonna turn some heads.”
READ MORE: Love Island Unseen Bits returns to ITV2 tonight – How to watch
READ MORE: Love Island: Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neill heading into the villa
@mabel Lmaooooo #loveisland ♬ Hot New Bombshell - Love Island
It’s not the first time the ITV2 reality show has invited this particular special guest onto the show either.
The English-Swedish songstress clearly made a good impression last year when she performed in the garden of the villa last year for, among others, winning couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon.
Thank you @LoveIsland for having me! It was an honour for real to play the @Spotify party for the islanders 🥺❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dE0fZP9qE9— Mabel (@Mabel) August 4, 2021
When is the next episode of Love Island?
Catch up with Love Island’s first week back and watch the islanders as you’ve not seen them, tonight on Love Island: Unseen Bits at 9pm.
This year’s Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm. Watch them both on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here