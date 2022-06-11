A sneak preview of Sunday night’s Love Island shows a surprise twist for islander Gemma Owen.

Teasing viewers with what’s coming up in the next episode of the ITV2 reality dating show, narrator Iain Stirling said, “Say hello, to the new boy…” over a video of a mystery male dressed in blue trunks striding into the villa.

Dressage rider and daughter of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, Gemma, then reveals: “Oh my God. That's my ex boyfriend.”

READ MORE: Love Island Unseen Bits returns to ITV2 tonight – How to watch

READ MORE: First Love Island shock recoupling as Liam Llewellyn quits the show

Gemma Owen ex to enter Love Island villa

Gemma Owen entering the Love Island Villa. Picture: ITV

The latest boy to enter the game is believed to be professional rugby player Jacques O’Neill.

The Cumbrian-born 23-year-old made his Super League debut for the Castleford Tigers in March 2019 and had recently been hoping to regain a regular starting place after hamstring surgery.

However, it seems he will be putting his sporting career on hold after his club released him from his contract to allow him to “pursue another opportunity”.

The Castleford Tigers announced the release of hooker Jacques on Friday but said they have the first option to re-sign him if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

🐅 Castleford Tigers can confirm that the Club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.



Best of luck @Jacques9oneill! 👍#NewCasEra | #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) June 10, 2022

The Super League club said in a statement: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

“Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programmes before making his Super League debut.

“Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far.”

Castleford media and marketing manager Tom McGuire also hinted strongly that Jacques was preparing to head into the Love Island villa in Majorca.

He tweeted: “Some boy about to enter a certain villa.”

His entry would shake up the Love Island villa, following Friday’s shock recoupling which saw Luca Bish steal Gemma from Davide Sanclimenti.

You can catch up with the week’s events and watch the islanders as you’ve never seen them, in tonight’s Love Island: Unseen Bits at 9pm.

You can then watch Jacques enter the Love Island villa on Sunday at 9pm. Watch them on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.