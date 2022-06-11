Love Island has returned to our screens once more and the first week has been an eventful one.

Series eight started with a bang when just before the initial coupling the girls found out it would be the public pairing people up this year, with Laura Whitmore announcing: “You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect.

“For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

Laura Whitmore addresses the new Love Island girls in episode 1. Picture: ITV

Mixing things up a bit, Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti was added to the mix before bombshells Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor entered the villa on Thursday.

More shocks were to follow when, during last night’s recoupling show, Liam Llewellyn quit the ITV2 dating show after just four days.

The student, 22, from Wales, told his fellow contestants: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.”

Love Island Unseen Bits returns

Love Island airs every night of the week except for Saturdays when fans can watch a special Unseen Bits episode narrated by the familiar Iain Stirling.

Tonight’s hour-long episode, the first Unseen Bits of series eight, offers viewers the chance to catch up on the best bits of the past week that didn't make it into the regular Love Island Episodes.

With the contestant's being filmed 24 hours a day, there's just too much juicy gossip, drama and romance to squeeze in.

When is Love Island Unseen Bits on?





Episode one of Love Island: Unseen Bits will air tonight from 9pm to 10.05pm

Watch on ITV2 or via ITV Hub.