After an eventful first week in the Love Island villa, the first recoupling episode was no less full of surprises.

Last night’s instalment of the ITV2 show saw the boys picking the girls they wanted to be with in a dramatic shake-up following a shock exit of one of the islanders.

Luca Bish rocked the boat during the tense recoupling which saw him steal Gemma Owen from Davide Sanclimenti.

Why did Liam leave Love Island?





Liam had to do what was right for him and we're 💯 behind him ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTfYtzvLZo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

Student Liam Llewellyn became the first Love Island contestant to depart the villa this year having quit the dating show after just four days.

Speaking to his fellow contestants around the fire pit, the 22-year-old from Wales said: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.”

Love Island first recoupling of series 8

During the recoupling ceremony, 23-year-old fishmonger Luca, who had been coupled up with Paige, picked dressage-rider Gemma, 19, after confessing his true feelings the previous night.

Stood around the fire pit, he said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because ever since she walked through that door she caught my eye.

“She’s a right sort, getting to know her throughout the week I’ve noticed she’s got the personality to go with that.

“I like that she can look after herself and she don’t give too much away and I look forward to seeing how things progress.

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.

“I said when I come in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off.”

It looks like Luca might be turning a new Paige... 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LOxRuVwRgV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2022

The episode saw 27-year-old Davide choose actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 27, during the recoupling, after they enjoyed a garden gym session together where the Italian playfully put her on his shoulders while lifting weights.

In his speech, he claimed Ekin-Su was “one of the only girls who saw beneath the perfect body there was something special inside me” and added that he was “excited” to get to know her.

Meanwhile estate agent Andrew Le Page choose to stick to his couple with model Tasha Ghouri, Dami Hope re-chose Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna stuck with Indiyah Polack.

Despite promising one islander would be dumped at the end of the ceremony, a text confirmed islanders Paige and Afia – who had been left single – would not be leaving following the shock exit of Liam Llewellyn earlier in the show.

