A man has been jailed for taking a Battle of Britain commemorative medal from a 102-year-old Dunkirk veteran alongside robbing him of his life savings.

Vincent Morgan, 45, offered to carry out gardening work for his neighbour Raymond Whitwell but took advantage of the trusting war hero to fleece him of more than £4,000.

Mr Whitwell, now 103, was part of the rearguard of the British Expeditionary Force as it retreated to Dunkirk in 1940.

He eventually made it to the beaches, but too late to be evacuated and spent more than a week in occupied France before he was able to escape to Britain.

After that he returned to the continent after serving in North Africa and was part of the Battle of Arnhem in 1944 when he and his colleagues went for days without food.

York Crown Court heard that Mr Whitwell, who lived alone, agreed to pay Morgan £10 an hour and after two hours’ work paid him £20.

Mr Whitwell was paying Morgan for gardening work (SWNS.com)

The following day, Morgan returned and asked the centenarian if he would lend him £30 as he was “waiting for a cheque”.

He promised to pay him the money straight back, saying he was honest and straightforward, prosecutor Marte Alnaes said.

The trusting war hero handed Morgan his bank card to withdraw the cash, believing his neighbour was a “trustworthy man”, the court heard.

Morgan returned shortly afterwards showing him the £30 and said this was all he had taken, and left.

Over £4,000 was taken from Mr Whitwell

However, between August and October 2020, Morgan visited Mr Whitwell on several occasions asking to borrow money, the court was told.

Again, Mr Whitwell handed over his bank card so Morgan could withdraw more cash, completely unaware that his neighbour was taking out hundreds of pounds at a time.

Morgan stole £4,240 from the pensioner and squandered it on booze and gambling, it was heard.

It was only when Mr Whitwell got his bank statement that he realised Morgan had been siphoning the cash from his account.

Mr Whitwell, with the help of neighbours, called police and Morgan was arrested.

Morgan eventually accepted the charges brought against him (SWNS.com)

During a search of his home, police found a brown envelope addressed to Mr Whitwell, inside which was a medal commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The court heard Mr Whitwell never gave Morgan permission to take the medal and it had 'clearly been taken' from the veteran’s home.

Ms Alnaes said Morgan had emptied Mr Whitwell’s bank account which contained his life savings.

One of Mr Whitwell’s neighbours said the war veteran had 'little family to visit him and enjoyed the company of others and somebody to talk to'.

She said she was worried all along that Morgan would take advantage of him.

Morgan was charged with fraud, theft and handling stolen goods but initially denied the offences.

Brazenly, he initially claimed Mr Whitwell given him permission to take his money and had entrusted him with the war medal.

However, he finally admitted all three matters shortly before a trial was due to be held and conceded that his initial claims were 'wholly bogus'.

The court heard that since Morgan’s callous fraud, Mr Whitwell’s bank had agreed to reimburse the pensioner for his losses.