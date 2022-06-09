If you're glued to the screen for a summer of Love Island, here's how you can at least make some money off of it.

The Secret Linen Store is currently looking for a 'Relaxation Researcher', a job title that includes watching the latest episodes of the hit ITV dating show.

The rare role will see you testing five popular ways people use to relax in the evening to assess what the best method best prepares you for a great night's sleep.

Here's everything you need to know about the dream role and how to apply for it.

Watch Love Island episodes and get paid in this dream job

The lucky applicant will need to complete five 'relaxation tasks' over a month period.

Once you have finished your tasks, you'll need to fill in a quick survey at the end of the month to get the £300.

The simple survey will ask you which of the activities you found most relaxing and which led to a better night's sleep.

Your responsibilities will include:

Watch the latest episode of Love Island

Complete a minimum of a three-step skincare routine and take a calming bath or shower

Listen to three different podcasts, including true crime, comedy, and news

Cosy up with a book and a cup of tea

Use Spotify or YouTube to complete a meditation exercise or yoga class

You'll also get Secret Linen Store nightwear and linen bedding which you can use during or after your tasks to give you the full relaxation treatment.

The successful applicant will need to complete the tasks while wearing the PJs ( except from the bath of course!) and using the duvet set over the month.

Secret Linen Store's ideal candidate would be:

18 years or older

Have access to Love Island episodes (live or on catch up)

Have access to YouTube or Spotify

Have access to products for a three-step skincare routine

Have the time to complete the five relaxation tasks within a month

Be an expert at lazing

How to apply for Secret Linen Store's dream job

If this sounds like a dream job that you would like to add to your resume, you simply need to full out an application form via Secret Linen Store's website.

The form requires you to fill out some personal details, and explain why you should be chosen.

You will also need to share your UK dress size and bed size for the PJs and duvet set.

This one-off tester role is not a full-time employment role.

Applications close on July 3 with the lucky applicant being notified by July 5 2022.

Apply now via the Secret Linen Store website.