The video-sharing platform TikTok has announced that it will be implementing new tools to help improve the digital wellbeing of its users.

These tools will prompt them to take a screen break from the app after extended single sittings online and help them take control of the overall amount of time they spend on the social media platform.

The company said the two new tools would sit alongside its existing daily screen time limit feature that enables users to set a daily time allowance for using the app per day and would help to build a “positive relationship with digital devices” based on the user being in control.

The new screen time limit will prompt users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time – a figure the user can also set for themselves.

Younger users of the platform will be nudged about their screen time if they spend 100 minutes on the app in a single day (PA)

Meanwhile, the new screen time dashboard will show TikTok user data about the amount of time they spend on the app, how often they open it, and a breakdown of their day and night-time usage, with an option to opt-in for weekly notifications to review the figures also available.

In a blog post TikTok wrote: “At TikTok, we believe that our digital experiences should bring us joy, entertainment, connection and enrichment.

"Having a positive relationship with digital devices and apps isn’t just about measuring screen time, it’s also about feeling in control of how we use technology and ensuring that the time we spend online contributes positively to our sense of wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re taking a number of steps today to help support our community’s digital wellbeing as they create and discover on TikTok.”

The social media giant has also published a new online guide on its safety centre which offers advice on having good digital habits and setting boundaries.

TikTok confirmed that younger members of its community will also start to receive automatic prompts about digital wellbeing.

It said those aged between 13 and 17 would be nudged about the app’s screen time limit tool if they use the platform for more than 100 minutes in a single day.

TikTok said the changes come in part following a study it has carried out with online safety group, Internet Matters, which found that when teenagers feel in control of their online behaviour and habits, it has a positive impact on their wellbeing.