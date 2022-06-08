Megan Fox has released her highly-anticipated second collection with Boohoo.

The Megan 2.0 Collection is all about the actor's personal style that focuses on fashion that empowers women.

The new collab introduces more bold and daring pieces to help us all celebrate our individuality and feel confident and sexy throughout the season.

Here are our top picks from the collection and how you can add them to your wardrobe immediately.

“I am so excited to introduce my latest collection to my fans! Partnering with boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life," Megan Fox said.

She added: “This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold - two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

Boohoo and Megan Fox's second collection is out now

The stunning collection was shot by photographer, Vijat Mohindra, and includes over 40 striking looks.

Megan's style ranges from eye-catching statement colours including a vibrant orange to iconic monochromatic bold suits.

Whether you're shopping for sexy cut out dresses for your next night out or you want to lounge about in baggy boyfriend jeans, the collection will take you from day to date.

The range is available in sizes from UK 6-24 with prices ranging from £6-£70 on the Boohoo website.

Megan Fox Premium Satin Trench Coat

Megan Fox Premium Satin Trench Coat. Credit: Boohoo

Turn heads in this jaw-dropping orange satin trench coat which has been exclusively designed by Megan.

The fun and vibrant coat also comes in a sophisticated champagne colour and is the perfect addition to the practical but stylish wardrobe we are all looking for.

Add it to your basket for £65 via the Boohoo website.

Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disk Bralette

Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disk Bralette. Credit: Boohoo

Take to the dancefloor this summer in this lush mirror disk bralette.

The silver bralette perfectly embodies Megan's vision for the collection and is both daring and individual.

The mirror desk style is prominent in the collection and is also available in skirts and dresses.

Take it home for £30 via the Boohoo website.

Megan Fox Plisse Straight leg trousers and crop top

Megan Fox Plisse Straight leg trousers and crop top. Credit: Boohoo

Make a statement with this fierce Plisse combination in either blue or black.

The sleek straight leg trousers are available in sizes UK 6 to 24 and can be yours for £25 from Boohoo.

Complete the look with the shoulder-padded crop top which you can pick up in the same shades for £20 via the Boohoo website.

Megan Fox Textured Ripple Rib Halter Neck Mini Body Con

Megan Fox Textured Ripple Rib Halter Neck Mini Body Con. Credit: Boohoo

You can't beat a little black dress but it looks like Megan Fox has taken it to a whole new level.

If you're looking for something smoking for your next night out or girls' get-together, look no further than this chic body con number.

Get yours for £12 via the Boohoo website.

Megan Fox blazer, corset top and tailored straight-leg trousers

Megan Fox blazer, corset top and tailored straight-leg trousers. Credit: Boohoo

Own the room in a power suit that turns the term 'girl boss' on its head.

Dress to impress in a bright and brilliant orange or opt for the classic alternatives of black or white.

The blazer will set you back £45 via the Boohoo website and can be paired with a corset bandeau top for an additional £20 from Boohoo.

Round out the look with a pair of the tailored straight-leg trousers that are also available in all three shades for £30 each via the Boohoo website.