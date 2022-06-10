Ever wondered where in England and Wales property sells the quickest?

Leading UK tech-led estate agent Purplebricks has analysed its property sales data over the first quarter of the year to reveal the top ten areas in 2022 where sellers have sold their properties in the shortest time.

Conwy in Wales topped the table with vendors selling their properties, from the day their property was first published by Purplebricks to it being sold subject to contract (SSTC), on average in just 15.25 days.

Cumbria took second place, with sellers taking 15.73 days on average to sell their home, and North Yorkshire in third place where it took 16.49 days.

The analysis also revealed that around one in four vendors, during this period, sold their home with Purplebricks following no viewings of their property.

Table of Purplebricks’ top 10 fastest selling areas in England and Wales

Conwy, 15.25 Cumbria, 15.73 North Yorkshire, 16.49 Warwickshire, 17 South Yorkshire, 17.53 Dorset, 17.9 Cheshire, 18.02 Co. Durham, 18.05 Tyne & Wear, 18.37 Wiltshire, 18.46

Tom Greenacre, Purplebricks’ managing director said: “The housing market has experienced an unprecedented period with vendors selling their homes in record time, and even without some prospective buyers viewing their property.

“Sellers located in our top ten areas have, on average, sold their properties in less than three weeks, which puts them in a strong position if they are buying a property too. Across the board we saw houses selling in a short period of time, but Conwy took the top spot due to its beautiful coastal location overlooked by Conwy castle, a charming town centre packed full of amenities.”