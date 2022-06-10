Love Island is back on our screens and we have another amazing cast to obsess over all summer.
Viewers have been keeping a close eye as the islanders get to know each other and begin to form new connections, even some outside their couples.
Viewers have watched as heads turned on the island and now it's been confirmed when we've got our first recoupling of the series!
When is the Love Island recoupling
In tonight's episode, Paige receives a text informing them that a recoupling will take place tonight.
In the Beach Hut, Paige says: “Oh god, this recoupling couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
As the girls currently outnumber the boys, the boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with.
Love Island continues on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article