The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that rail strike action is planned for the end of the month.

Marking what could be the biggest national rail strike since the late 1980s, it could see over 50,000 workers walk out from Network Rail and 13 train operators.

The strikes come over issues of pay, compulsory redundancies, and safety concerns.

Strikes are set to take place on some of the busiest days for the nation, as major events are planned across regions.

Including Glastonbury, British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and much more.

What days are the rail strike taking place:

The strikes will take place across three days for 24 hours each, those dates are:

Tuesday 21 June

Wednesday 23 June

Saturday 25 June

Although strikes are only taking place on three days, services are likely to be affected throughout the week due to the knock-on effects on trains and crews.

London Tube Strikes Dates:

Plus, the RMT has also announced that another 24-hour strike across the London Underground will also take place in a separate row over jobs and pensions.

With a confirmed 10,000 union members set to walk out over a dispute over pensions and job losses.

The strike across the London Underground network will take place for 24 hours on Tuesday, June 21.