Thousands on Universal Credit will miss out on a £650 payment designed to help claimants during the cost-of-living crisis.

More than 8 million people on benefits will receive the cash boost in two payments over the summer.

However, some will miss out on the payment according to the government website.

It states that if you have a joint benefit claim with a partner you will only get one £650 payment.

The guidance says: “If you have a joint claim with a partner, you will get one payment of £650 for both of you, paid in 2 lump sums from July 2022 and in autumn 2022, if eligible.”

You can see the full guidance on the gov.uk website.

This is everything you need to know about the cost-of-living payments for benefit claimants this summer.

Universal Credit £650 cost-of-living payment

To help with the rising costs, households on certain benefits will receive financial support over the summer.

A £650 cost of living payment will be paid to those receiving Universal Credit in two payments, beginning next month.

The Government has announced the first £325 payment to Universal Credit claimants will be paid in July.

It will also be paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

The exact payment date has not been confirmed and could depend on when the individual receives their benefit payment.

A second £325 lump sum will be paid in August, taking the total contributions to £650.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

It will also not have any impact on existing benefits and will be available to claimants across the UK.