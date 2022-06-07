Love Island fans thought that all of the drama would be about who Davide would pick to couple up with but they were wrong.

On Tuesday's episode, the graft was on for the show's Italian contestant and he wasted no time getting to know the girls better.

While Davide pulled Swansea paramedic Paige and the show's first deaf-contestant Tasha for a chat, he ultimately chose to steal Michael Owen's daughter Gemma from Liam.

But the gossip from the dating show's second episode didn't end there with two more bombshells set to join the villa.

Love Island gets two new girls Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor.

Here's everything you need to know about the new girls before they head on dates with boys of the public's choosing.

Meet new Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

From: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Why Love Island and why now?

I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.

Why would you say you’re single?

Partially because I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.

Meet new Love Island star Afia Tonkmor

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Lounge Host at a Private Members Club

Why Love Island and why now?

It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.

Do you fall in love quickly or does it take you a while to get there?

I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.’

READ MORE: See the Love Island girl Davide should couple up with based on his star sign

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

Love Island 2022 couples after episode two

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Since Davide chose to couple up with Gemma at the end of the second episode, Liam has been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this years series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.