Love Island returned with an explosive second episode as Italian stallion Davide made his choice on which girl he would like to couple up with.

In the 'OG' dating show's first show on Monday, Laura Whitmore revealed that the public had done some match-making for the Islanders for the first time.

Just as you thought the twists were over in the first episode, Italian contestant Davide arrived in the villa to shake things up.

After a game of dares, Davide received the first text of the series which revealed that he has to pick one of the girls to couple up with within the next 24 hours.

Which Love Island girl did Davide couple up with?





The graft was on for the show's Italian contestant and he wasted no time getting to know the girls better.

Speaking to Paige, Davide said: “I fall in love for the personality and if you have a good heart. You are a beautiful girl - you’re a good looking girl."

But Davide also pulled fellow islander Gemma for a chat so it looked like it all to play for.

Love Island 2022 couples after episode two

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Since Davide chose to couple up with Gemma at the end of the second episode, Liam has been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island continues on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.