Love Island is back with a bang but who will Italian Stallion Davide couple up with on Tuesday's episode?

The 'OG dating show' returned to our screens for the eighth series on Monday night and there was no shortage of drama.

In previous series, the boys would arrive and would get to choose which girl they would like to be coupled up with but on Monday, Laura Whitmore revealed that the public had already done the match-making for them.

Just as you thought the twists were over, Italian contestant Davide arrives in the villa to shake things up.

Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Talking about the reaction from the girls on Monday, Davide says: “When I walked into the Villa, I saw all the girls and I’m really impressed, I’m not going to lie.”

After a game of dares, Davide received the first text of the series which revealed that he has to pick one of the girls to couple up with within the next 24 hours.

Who will Davide Sanclimenti couple up with on Love Island?





The Islanders gather at the fire pit for Davide's decision on Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

The graft is on for the show's Italian contestant and he wastes no time on getting to know the girls better.

Speaking to Paige, Davide says: “I fall in love for the personality and if you have a good heart. You are a beautiful girl - you’re a good looking girl."

But Davide also pulls fellow islander Gemma for a chat so it's all to play for.

Who is Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti most compatible with?





Relationship Experts at MegaPleasure have analysed the star signs of all the Love Island contestants to find out which girl Davide should couple up with based on his Zodiac Sign.

Davide is a Capricorn, born on January 1, which means his traits include ambition, organisation, and being hard working.

Based on their star signs, the most compatible couple is Davide and Swansea paramedic Paige.

Paige is a Virgo so both star signs are highly driven and take their careers and love lives very seriously.

Indiyah is born in December, making her a Saggitarius and the next most compatible pairing.

On the flip side, Gemini Amber would be the least compatible girl for the Italian to go for, followed by Leo Tasha.

Love Island continues on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.