Love Island has returned and our islanders are all coupled up but Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti still has to make his choice.

The 'OG dating show' returned to our screens for the eighth series on Monday night and there was no shortage of drama.

In previous series, the boys would arrive and would get to choose which girl they would like to be coupled up with but on Monday, Laura Whitmore revealed that the public had already done the match-making for them.

Just as you thought the twists were over, Italian stallion Davide arrives in the villa to shake things up.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Indiyah says: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

Gemma says: “I was blown away.”

Tasha gushes: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”

Paige adds: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

Talking about the reaction from the girls, Davide says: “When I walked into the Villa, I saw all the girls and I’m really impressed, I’m not going to lie.”

After a game of dares, Davide received the first text of the series which revealed that he has to pick one of the girls to couple up with within the next 24 hours.

Who will Davide Sanclimenti couple up with on Love Island?





The graft is on for the show's Italian contestant and he wastes no time on getting to know the girls better.

Speaking to Paige, Davide says: “I fall in love for the personality and if you have a good heart. You are a beautiful girl - you’re a good looking girl."

But Davide also pulls fellow islander Gemma for a chat so it's all to play for.

What happens in Love Island episode two?





The drama continues as the Islanders' heads turn in all directions from day one.

Love is in the air between Yorkshire contestant Tasha and Brighton fishmonger Luca but what will Paige and Andrew have to say about that?

Despite being paired up with Ikenna, it looks like Indiyah has got her eye on Dami.

Indiyah says: “I feel like it’s such early days. I spoke to Dami yesterday but I’m coupled up with Ikenna. Dami is good-looking and he is a nice guy.”

After kissing Dami in the boys vs girls secrets challenge, Indiyah adds: “I didn’t get any sparks or anything from the kiss because it was a challenge. If it was a romantic setting then I would be able to judge it more.”

She continued: “If he wanted to go for it, I would speak to him. He’s got a good vibe and good energy. I do feel like we have better banter in comparison to me and Ikenna.”

First Love Island couples of 2022 series

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that ITV has confirmed to be joining this year's series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.