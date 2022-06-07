The first episode of Love Island's 2022 series aired last night (Monday, June 6), as the first set of couples were established.

ITV viewers are set for a summer of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

For the show's eighth series, we will also be treated to a brand new villa and there are rumours of further shake-ups with the infamous Casa Amor expected to be dropped from this year's programme.

Many will undoubtedly want to keep up with all the action the show has to offer over the next eight weeks, but what exact days will the show be airing on ITV?

What days are Love Island on 2022?





Love Island will be broadcast at 9pm every night on ITV2, except for Saturdays where they take a break.

As the series is planned to last eight weeks it will conclude on the week beginning July 25.

If you miss an episode then you will able to watch them on ITV Hub as soon as they've aired.

ITV Hub is a free service equivalent to BBC iPlayer, and you can sign up at their website here.