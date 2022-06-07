Benefit claimants could receive a cash boost of more than £800 if they are struggling to pay off their bills.

The cash, known as a budgeting advance, is designed to help claimants struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

However, the £812 payment will need to be paid back.

The loan will be paid back in small instalments by being taken out of your future Universal Credit payments, or by other means if you are no longer in receipt of Universal Credit.

This is everything you need to know about the one-off payment.

What is a Budgeting Advance?





The advance is a one-off £812 payment that can be used to cover emergency payments that you aren’t able to cover with your usual Universal Credit cheques.

It can pay for unexpected bills, replace broken goods, or cover funeral costs, among other things.

Can I make a claim?





In order to receive a Budgeting Advance you need to be in receipt of Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance or State Pension Credit for at least six months or more.

You also must have earned less than £2,600 in the last six months, or less than £3,600 as a couple.

You also have to have paid off any previous Budgeting Advance’s received.

What other support is available for those on Universal Credit?





To help with the rising costs, households on certain benefits will receive financial support over the summer.

A £650 cost of living payment will be paid to those receiving Universal Credit in two payments, beginning next month.

The Government has announced the first £325 payment to Universal Credit claimants will be paid in July.

It will also be paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

The exact payment date has not been confirmed and could depend on when the individual receives their benefit payment.

A second £325 lump sum will be paid in August, taking the total contributions to £650.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

It will also not have any impact on existing benefits and will be available to claimants across the UK.