Love Island has teased fans with what they can expect from the first episode of the new series but be warned there are spoilers ahead.

ITV viewers are set for a summer of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

For the show's eighth series, we will also be treated to a brand new villa and a new batch of singletons.

Here's what to expect from the first episode of the new series as the 'OG dating show' returns to our screens.

Amber, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma. Credit: ITV

What time is Love Island on tonight?





Love Island airs on ITV2 from 9 pm on Monday, June 6.

The first episode will be broadcast until 10.35 pm and you will also be able to catch up on the ITV Hub.

What to expect from Love Island's first episode

In tonight's episode, the new constants will enter the villa for the first time, ready for a summer of love.

The girls including Paige, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma will meet each other, and explore the villa before Laura Whitmore drops a major twist on them.

Whitmore, who took over presenting from the late Caroline Flack, gathers the girls around the fire pit to grill them about their love life.

Gemma, Indiyah, Tasha, Paige, Amber and Laura Whitmore. Credit: ITV

Gathered at the fire pit, Laura asks: “Indiyah, what turns you off?”

Indiyah replies: “Bad, bad fashion sense!”

Laura then turns to Gema “Over to you. Talk to me about the type of guy you’re looking for.”

Gemma says: “I’m looking for a guy that is really family orientated - that is so important. Good morals.”

Laura then asks Amber: “Amber, this is a summer of love. Are you looking for a holiday romance or something a little bit more long-term?”

Amber says: “Definitely something long-term. I’ve been single for a year and a half now.”

Just as the girls line up in front of the pool for the boys, Laura announces jaw-dropping surprise: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet - things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

Tasha says: “I trust the public, I trust them.”

First Love Island bombshell Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti. Credit: ITV

Love Island fans know that the first episode is always chock full of gossip and twists and it looks like this year will be no exception.

Despite the new Islanders all being coupled up and starting to get to know each other towards the end of the first day, the drama wasn't over yet.

Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti enters the villa and he's ready to ruffle a few feathers.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Indiyah says: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

Gemma says: “I was blown away.”

Tasha gushes: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”

Paige adds: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

Talking about the reaction from the girls, Davide says: “When I walked into the Villa, I saw all the girls and I’m really impressed, I’m not going to lie.”

The new arrival hasn't gone down well with everyone and it looks like Davide's entrance has caused a stir among the boys.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Luca said: “Davide! I was thinking I’m the good-looking Italian here and then you’ve sent that geezer through the door.”

First Love Island challenge: game of Dares

The fun in the sun continues with the first game of the series shortly after Davide's arrival.

The new boy is up first and he has to ‘do a strip tease’ which catches the attention of more than one of the girls in the Villa.

After the game of dares, Davide receives a text which reads: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”.

[Back row] Dami Hope, Paige Thorne. Amber Beckford, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Ikenna Ekwonna, Davide Sanclimenti and Gemma Owen. [Front row] Liam Llewellyn, Indiyah Polack and Gemma Owen]. Credit: ITV

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this years series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and on the ITV hub