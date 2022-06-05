Reality TV show Hunted continues this evening following Katie and Liam's capture last week.

The couple thought relying on their skills as ‘Urban Explorers’ would keep them on the run but their tactics didn't fool the Hunters, who were onto their plans from the beginning.

The first two episodes saw Meurig and Elinor caught after they made the elementary mistake of heading for Meurig’s sister’s house.

Staying on the run longer than anyone imagined are mother and son, and the show's comedy double act, Amarinda and Shoba were finally captured during last Monday's episode.

Hunted series 6: Fugitives still on the run

There are five contestants still on the run this evening. The remaining fugitives hoping to evade capture are:

Grace and Abi

The sisters from Southampton and Hampshire are using their mum, who has worked in the NHS for 40 years, as inspiration and have said if they won a share of the 100,000 prize fund they would like to pay off her mortgage.

James and Nathan

The best friends from West Yorkshire are both profoundly deaf and would like to show they can succeed in the face of adversity. The pair, who have already had a close call with the Hunters, seem to have won the hearts of the nation with everyone rooting for them to succeed.

Sarah

The only contestant to go solo this year is police officer Sarah who, while serving in the military police, completed two tours of Iraq. The mother of two believes her survival skills will see her through to the end.

When is Hunted on?





Despite heading to familiar territory being the downfall of many contestants this series, Abi and Grace follow in their footsteps this evening, travelling back home.

Also running a risk, Nathan and James decide to use public transport - will this spell the end to their time on the run?

In a last ditch attempt to catch the elusive Sarah, the Hunters launch a public appeal via the radio.

:: Watch the next instalment of Hunted tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 or More4.