Britain’s Got Talent has progressed to the semi finals and with the final also happening this week, you might be wondering how you can watch it.

With shows running until Friday this week before the final on Sunday, we’re close to finding out who the winner of the talent show is.

Acts such as Jamie Leahey, Ben Nickless and Flintz & T4ylor have secured themselves a place in the final.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent 2022 final

Sit comfortably on your sofa and catch all the action as it unfolds.

After a week of semi final performances, the final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 5.

While we’re used to sitting down for 8pm, Sunday’s show will start at the slightly earlier time of 7.30pm.

You can watch the show on ITV and if you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.