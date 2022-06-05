Now that the Love Island contestants have been confirmed for 2022 and we're mere moments away from the 2022 series, who is your favourite?

ITV viewers are set for a summer of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

For the show's eighth series, we will also be treated to a brand new villa and there are rumours of further shake-ups with the infamous Casa Amor expected to be dropped from this year's programme.

As we gear up for a new season launching on Monday, favourites for the 2022 run have emerged before we have even seen them on screen.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

If you missed the announcement last week, here are the 11 islanders that ITV has confirmed to be joining this year's series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

While we won't have confirmed couples until the show starts, Betfair already has odds on the favourite male and female islanders.

Tasha Ghouri who will be Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant is leading as the favourite to win the dating show on 2/1.

She is closely followed by England legend Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, on 5/2 odds.

Turning our attention to the boys, fishmonger Luca Bish leads the way at 5/2 to win followed by Welsh student Liam Llewellyn at 3/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “We’ve got a text! Love Island officially returns next week and excitement for the show’s eighth series is already building with 11 cast members revealed. It includes a first-ever deaf contestant in Tasha Ghouri, who is the 2/1 favourite to be the female winner, and Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, who is 5/2 to go all the way.

“On the men’s side, Luca Bish looks quite the catch, with the fishmonger 5/2 to be crowned the male Love Island winner, while Liam Llewellyn and Italian businessman Davide Sanclimenti are 3/1 and 6/1, respectively. Both members of the winning couple to join after Day 1 is 11/10, while either member of the winning couple to steal the £50,000 prize money is 50/1.”

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

READ MORE: See the Britain's Got Talent contestant with ITV Love Island and Netflix's Bridgerton links

Who will win Love Island 2022?





Love Island 2022 Female contestants to win odds

Tasha Ghouri: 2/1

Gemma Owen: 5/2

Indiyah Polack: 6/1

Paige Thorne: 9/2

Amber Beckford: 10/1

Love Island 2022 Male contestants to win odds

Luca Bish: 5/2

Liam Llewellyn: 3/1

Davide Sanclimenti: 6/1

Andrew Le Page: 7/1

Dami Hope: 8/1

Ikenna Ekwonna: 10/1

Love Island 2022 specials odds from Betfair

Both members of the winning couple to join after Day 1: 11/10

Winning couple to pair up on Day 1: 6/4

Either member of the winning couple to steal the prize money: 50/1

Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.