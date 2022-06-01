Former Premier League star Michael Owen is reportedly “not 100% happy” with the idea of his daughter, Gemma, competing in the new series of Love Island.

Gemma has broken her silence after being revealed as one of the contestants to be entering the villa ahead the hit ITV dating show’s return.

Speaking of her parents, Michael and Louise, she said: “They trust me not to do anything to embarrass them, so I don’t think I would have sex in the villa.

“I think what my family think is always going to be in the forefront of my mind because they are the most important thing to me, and the opinion I care about the most.”

Speaking about her conversation with her dad before jetting off for a summer of love, she said: “My dad didn’t actually give me that much advice, he said: ‘‘I’m not going to tell you do’s and don’ts - you know how to behave. You just go and do it.’”

“My dad’s never been a problem with my previous partners - he’s absolutely fine. I think my mum was definitely the biggest issue.”

Speaking of her reasons for entering the villa, Gemma said: "I want people to get to know me for me - not just being the daughter of an ex footballer.

"I will always go for what I want. But, at the same time, I'm not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

"I wouldn't do anything to another girl that I wouldn't be happy with them doing to me."