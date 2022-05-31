Britain’s Got Talent has progressed to semi finals and with the final being on Sunday, June 5, there’s not long to go until we find out the winner.

Shows are running until Friday this week and on Sunday with acts from each semi final going through to the final.

Those who progress to the final will perform again while the rest of the performers from each episode will be eliminated from the competition.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent

Sit comfortably on your sofa and catch all the action as it unfolds.

You can watch Britain’s Got Talent at 8pm on ITV and the show will have a new episode on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the final episode of the series will hit our screens on Sunday, June 5.

If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists 2022

Here’s a list of all the acts that have progressed to the Britain’s Got Talent final 2022.

Monday: Maxwell Thorpe and Jamie Leahey

Tuesday: Ben Nickless and Flintz & T4ylor

You can catch Britain's Got Talent on ITV at 8pm Wednesday to Friday and on Sunday this week.