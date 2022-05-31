Tui Airways has been forced to cancel nearly 200 flights over the next month as British holidaymakers continue to face chaos at UK airports.

The airline made the announcement after passengers suffered long delays in recent days due to staff shortages.

It will cancel six daily flights up to June 30, including to destinations such as Spain’s Canary Islands.

Other airlines are continuing to axe flights, and passengers are being forced to wait in long queues at airports such as Manchester, Heathrow, Gatwick and Bristol.

Airline passengers have been hit by disruption for several months, with the situation worsening this week due to the rise in demand sparked by the half-term school holiday and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines and airports repeatedly called for more financial support during the Covid-19 crisis as Government travel restrictions suppressed demand.

They are now struggling to recruit new workers and have their security checks processed.

In an update on TUI’s website the company blamed 'a combination of factors causing significant operations disruptions' fr the long list of cancellations.

TUI said on its travel page: "We would like to apologise to some of our customers who have experienced flight delays in recent days.

"As the UK’s biggest holiday company, our priority is to take customers on holiday safely. We continue to work closely with our airport partners to monitor the situation and continue to provide the best possible holiday experience for our customers.

"We are doing everything we can to limit any flight delays, which can happen from time to time for various operational reasons. On the rare occasion flight delays do take place, we will do everything we can to support our customers, through direct communications and providing overnight accommodation and transfers where needed, as well as meals and refreshments.

"We’d like to remind customers not to arrive at the airport too far in advance of their flight, as this can contribute to terminal queueing delays. Standard check-in opens at least two and a half hours before departure time for short and mid-haul flights, and at least three and a half hours before departure for long-haul flights.

"At some airports, we are able to offer day before bag drop and self-service bag drop. You can find more information about these services, as well as our advice for making your airport experience as smooth as possible here."

TUI added: "Recently, due to a combination of factors causing significant operations disruptions, we made the difficult decision to cancel some of our flights.

"If you are affected by a flight cancellation and were travelling on a TUI package holiday, this means your whole holiday is impacted and thus cancelled.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and the disappointment that this decision has caused. Please be assured that we have not taken this decision lightly.

"In accordance with EU Regulations, you are entitled to compensation payable per person. A claim can be made 72 hours after you were due to depart by visiting the site www.tui.co.uk/destinations/contact-us/flight-delays

"It is exceptionally rare that we must cancel a flight and your holiday in this way so we are extending our apology by offering a £200-holiday voucher per person and hotel that you will choose to travel with us again in the future. You should receive this voucher within 28 days.

"We will also be refund - in full - the total cost of your booking within 14 days."