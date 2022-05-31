Barclays has announced it will be closing a further 27 banks this year, bringing the total number of banks shutting to 40.
In March, the bank announced that it would be closing 13 branches across the country. The first is set to close in June and the final in August.
This is part of Barclays ‘transformative’ plans as it says more customers are now using online services.
In a statement, Barclays said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking. We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.
“This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”
Full list of Barclays banks closing
