The nation's most talked-about reality TV show, Love Island, is heading back to screens in just under a week and you can get a first look.

As the new villa has been unveiled in the exotic land of Mallorca ahead of the launch on Monday (June 6) night.

Recent series of the popular dating show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island.

But it was reportedly unavailable for the new series prompting the show's bosses to look elsewhere.

Love Island Villa. (ITV/PA)

With the show's executive producer Mike Spencer said the new villa was chosen in December and began being redesigned in January.

Now in its eighth series, the villa is in Mallorca's green and mountainous landscape in the east of the island.

As islanders enter the villa they will walk under a new giant chrome heart that sits outside the front of the building over a wooden walkway leading to the front door.

Keeping in tradition with previous villas, the layout will have bedrooms on the ground floor with a selection of double beds that couples will share.

Love Island Villa. (ITV/PA)

But in a slight change, the show has done away with placing them in a row and has a number of beds facing each other for a more communal feel.

Plus, the new villa has also brought back “the dog house” – a foldout bed in the living room, where islanders who find themselves on the wrong side of their partner may spend the night.

Upstairs, the girls dressing room leads out to the enclosed sun terrace that overlooks an infinity pool which now features in-water sun loungers.

A pop art theme and eye-catching neon lights run throughout the villa and a rose-gold kitchen has been installed outside.

Love Island Villa. (ITV/PA)

The garden features a variety of seating areas with yellow, blue and pink accents.

Speaking about the decision to include more secluded outside areas, Mr Spencer said: “It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially. We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

He added that the fire pit area where the islanders often gather ahead of dumpings and new arrivals is now more of an “arena” for the show’s most dramatic moments.

Love Island Villa. (ITV/PA)

Laura Whitmore will return to present the hit ITV2 series, a role she has held since 2020.

Whitmore’s husband, comedian and presenter Ian Stirling, will again provide a comedic voiceover.

The series eight islanders were revealed on social media on Monday and include former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.

Love Island launches on ITV2 on June 6 at 9pm.