Love Island's duty of care protocols has been extended ahead of the new series.

Contestants of the hit ITV dating show will now receive inclusion training exploring language and behaviour before entering the villa.

All contestants involved in the hit ITV2 reality series will also receive video training and guidance on inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

The measures come as part of ITV’s duty of care protocols announced ahead of the eighth series starting on June 6.

Love Island extends duty of care protocols as ITV confirms 2022 cast

The conversations will be chaired by the Black Collective of Media in Sport (Bcoms) founder Leon Mann MBE, broadcaster Sean Fletcher, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) consultant Hayley Bennett.

They will also tackle topics including creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Ade Rawcliffe, group director of diversity and inclusion at ITV, said: “The world we live in is changing every day, and we want all of our islanders to feel they are part of an inclusive environment in the villa.

“As part of our duty of care process, it is also important we play our part in educating our participants to understand and empathise with different perspectives and lived experiences.”

In 2019, The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV’s schedules after reality TV shows faced growing scrutiny of the duty of care for participants.

Love Island, in particular, was criticised following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

READ MORE: Best Love Island phrases explained from Peng to Muggy ahead of the 2022 ITV show return

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations regarding the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, the broadcaster said.

Prospective contestants will watch a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former islanders about their experiences on the show before they enter the villa themselves.

The video includes details on the two-week period before they actually go in the villa as well as how to cope with being filmed 24 hours a day and with social media trolling.

ITV has also detailed the pre-filming, filming and aftercare processes for contestants.

For instance, contestants need to disclose “any medical history” that would be relevant to their time in the villa, as well as “managing cast expectations” in the pre-filming stipulations.

Meanwhile, aftercare procedures also include “proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable”.

This year’s series will be hosted by Laura Whitmore who took over from the show’s former host, Caroline Flack after she took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Dr Paul Litchfield, who was appointed by ITV in 2018 when it launched a review of Love Island’s participant welfare processes, said: “The importance of promoting good mental health and avoiding psychological harm is now well understood and the measures ITV has put in place to safeguard the welfare of participants continue to evolve.

“Being thrust into the glare of intense public scrutiny can be daunting and providing effective support to people living through that experience is critical.”

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this year's series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.