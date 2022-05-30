Britain’s Got Talent auditions have kept us entertained for some weeks now but now the live shows are about to begin.

This year’s series has seen the likes of comedian Eva Abley, guitarist Kenny Petrie and magician Keiichi Iwasaki take to the stage in a bid to impress the judges and the nation.

Last weekend saw the final auditions where the judges selected their favourites to go through to the semi-final.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





SO excited to see what tonight's Semi-Finalists will bring to the stage! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CrdK6jtgHg — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2022

You can catch Britain's Got Talent at 8 pm tonight on ITV.

If you happen to be out, you can also catch up with the episode on the ITV Hub later.

When is Britain’s Got Talent final 2022?





ITV viewers have a few more episodes to go before the winner will be announced, according to Radio Times.

From Monday, May 30, fans of the talent show can expect to see an episode every day from Monday to Friday, June 3.

There’ll be no show on Saturday, June 4 but the final of the competition is set to take place on Sunday, June 5, when the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are coming to a close.

While the judges will share their opinions on the acts, it’ll be down to the viewers to vote for the winner.

What does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent win?





The BGT 2022 winner will receive a staggering £250,000 in cash.

They'll also be given the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent continues at 8pm on Monday, May 30 on ITV.