As the Love Island contestants are confirmed for 2022, who has previously won the show and better still - are they still together?

ITV viewers are set for a summer of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

For the show's eighth series, we will also be treated to a brand new villa and there are rumours of further shake-ups with the infamous Casa Amor expected to be dropped from this year's programme.

As we gear up for a new season launching on Monday, here's who has previously won the 50k since the series started.

When did Love Island start?





The current incarnation of Love Island began on June 7 2015.

However, the original show - Celebrity Love Island - which was not particularly successful, aired in the summer of 2005 when Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave won the contest.

The late Caroline Flack began presenting the ITV dating show in 2015 where it became the most-watched on the channel.

Love Island winners so far

2015 Love Island winners - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Max Morley and Jess Hayes were the first couple to win Love Island after the dating show was revived in 2015.

There were high hopes for this new reality TV couple, but sadly they lasted only six weeks in the real world.

Since leaving the villa, they have both forged careers on social media.

Former cricketer Max recently brought home his son Brooklyn B Morley after nearly four months in hospital.

Meanwhile, Jess moved on with Dan Lawry and the pair have a son called Presley, together.

2016 Love Island winners - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are a Love Island success story.

In December 2017 the couple took their relationship to another level when they welcomed a son together, Freddie-George.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby two weeks after they separated, but actually reunited weeks before the birth.

They actually tied the knot in 2019 and showed off their wedding in a spread with OK! magazine.

2017 Love Island winners - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay. Credit: PA

Although Amber and Kem were quick to get together in the villa, their relationship ended within six months of leaving the show.

The reality TV show couple announced the news via a joint statement, writing: “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Amber, who is also a singer and dancer, appeared in the West End musical 9 to 5 and her sister has since appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

In October 2017, Kem and fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes released a single, “Little Bit Leave It”, which reached number 15 on the charts and he then went on to star in Dancing On Ice.

2018 Love Island winners - Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. Credit: PA

Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, and Jack Fincham were the 2018 contest's runaway favourites.

But by December 2018, Dani announced on her Instagram that the pair had split with her Dad following up an odd denial on the Jonathan Ross Show afterwards.

But four months later Jack confirmed the news after a total of nine months together.

Dani, who is now a mum to baby Santiago, is currently dating West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, Jack has reportedly split from TOWIE star Frankie Sims.

2019 Love Island winners - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea. Credit: PA

When Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the show in 2019, the result came as a shock to many who thought that Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were going to win.

The romance sadly didn't last with the couple splitting just five weeks after their victory.

When she appeared on loose Women, Amber revealed that O’Shea dumped her over the phone.

2020 Winter Love Island winners - Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp. credit: PA

The winners of Love Island's first-ever winter series in South Africa.

Paige and Finn beat favourites Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman to be given the title and share the £50,000 prize money.

It was a moving final which was dedicated to Caroline Flack since it aired just over a week after her death.

The couple is still going strong and even had a collaboration with In The Style with their own Valentine's PJs collection.

2021 Love Island winners - Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Credit: Sam Russell/ PA

Millie and Liam won the 2021 series of Love Island and are still going strong.

Liam is from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, while Millie is from Essex so fans were concerned that their relationship wouldn't survive the distance.

But after leaving the villa, the couple moved into together in a £1 million home in Essex.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this years series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.