Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Ten contestants have already been revealed.

(ITV)

Who is the eleventh Love Island cast member?





The eleventh confirmed member of this year’s series is Luca Bish, a Fishmonger from Brighton.

The 23-year-old said: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?

"I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.

"I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.