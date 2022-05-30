Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Nine contestants have already been revealed.

(ITV)

The tenth confirmed member of this year’s series is London Nanny, Amber Beckford.

The 24-year-old said: "This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

When asked what she would bring to the villa, she added: "Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!"

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.