Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Eight contestants have already been revealed.

Who is the ninth Love Island cast member?





The ninth confirmed member of this year’s series is Real Esate Agent, Andrew Le Page.

The 27-year-old said: "I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.

""When I’m with someone I'm very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them."

