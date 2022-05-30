Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Seven contestants have already been revealed.

(ITV)

Who is the eighth Love Island cast member?





The eighth confirmed member of this year’s series is Ikenna Ekwonna, a Pharmaceutical Sales rep from Nottingham.

The 23-year-old said: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone

"Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.