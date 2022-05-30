Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Six contestants have already been revealed.

Who is the seventh Love Island cast member?





The seventh confirmed member of this year’s series is International Dressage Rider and Business Owner, Gemma Owen.

(ITV)

The 19-year-old said: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, “Why not?”

"I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.