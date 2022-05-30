Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Five contestants have already been revealed.

Who is the sixth Love Island cast member?





The sixth confirmed member of this year’s series is Davide Sanclimenti from Italy, currently living in Manchester.

The 27 year old business owner said: "I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

"I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."

Speaking on what he hopes to bring to the villa, he said: "My personality and my Italian charm. I’m 27 now, I’m getting serious about my life and my goals. My biggest dream is to find someone I can spend the rest of my life with."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.