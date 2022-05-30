LOVE Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

Four contestants have already been revealed.

Who is the fifth Love Island cast member?





The fifth confirmed member of this year’s series is 23 year old model and dancer from Thirsk, Tasha Ghouri.

She will be the first deaf contestant to compete in the show.

She said: “My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Speaking on how she would be described by friends and family, she added: "They would definitely describe me as wild. I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs.

"I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen - I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.