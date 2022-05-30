Love Island confirms the third cast member for 2022 – see this year’s contestant

Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday, June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

The first contestant has already been revealed to be 24 year old paramedic, Paige Thorne from Swansea and the second to be Dami Hope, a senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Who is the third Love Island cast member?





The second confirmed member of this year’s series is Hotel Waitress Indiyah Polack.

The 24-year-old from London said: ”I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly. I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

When discussing what she hopes to bring to the villa, she added: "I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.