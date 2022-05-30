Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series a week today on Monday June 6.

As always, speculation has been rife as to who will be taking part in the show.

From today, ITV will be confirming all those who will be jetting off to the villa for this series.

The first contestant has already been revealed to be 24-year-old paramedic, Paige Thorne from Swansea.

Who is the second Love Island cast member?





The second confirmed member of this year’s series is Senior Microbiologist Dami Hope.

The 26-year-old is from Dublin and will be heading into the villa next week.

(ITV)

He said: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

On what he hopes to bring to the villa he added: “Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!

“When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

Details of the 2022 Love Island cast will be released one by day throughout the day.

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.