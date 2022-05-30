The nation's favourite dating show, Love Island is returning to screens for series eight on Monday, June 6.

Ahead of the show starting, ITV has announced the cast for the reality show and you can meet them all.

This article will be constantly updated so you can find out all the latest news.

Love Island 2022: Meet the Islanders

Paige Thorne:

Paige Hope. (ITV)

Instagram handle: @paigethornex

24-year-old Swansea paramedic Paige Throne is heading to the Love Island villa next week.

She said: “In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now.”

Dami Hope:

Dami Hope (ITV)

Instagram Handle: @damihope

The second contestant to be announced is Dublin-based Dami Hope, a 26-year-old Senior Microbiologist.

Discussing why he's heading to the villa he said: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack. (ITV)

Instagram Handle:@1ndiyah

23-year-old hotel waitress, Indiyah from London is the next romantic hoping to find love in the iconic villa.

Sharing why Love Island and why now, Indiyah said: "I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

"Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Liam Llewellyn

Liam Llewellyn (ITV)

Instagram Handle: @liamllew_

Newport-born, Liam is a 22-year-old Master's Student in Strenght and Conditioning and is ready to get his flirt on.

Saying that he thinks "22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.

"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.