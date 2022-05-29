Within the first 10 minutes of tonight's Hunted another pair of fugitives have been captured.
Liam and Katie's time on the run came to an abrupt end after being surrounded by plain clothed Hunters on their way to an abandoned ski centre.
The urban explorers had planned to play to their strengths, hiding out in derelict buildings and infrastructure but walked straight into the trap laid by the Hunters who guessed fairly quickly what they might be planning.
Famous last words?! #Hunted pic.twitter.com/kGOjSA7y7G— Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) May 29, 2022
Katie herself doubted the couples intelligence as, unknown to them, they walked straight into the path of the investigators, saying: "There ain't nobody stupider to come up here than us!"
And many viewers were in agreement.
Steve Lewis said the were "So dumb."
The couple in Sheffield didn’t know how they were caught! 😂🤣😂— Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) May 29, 2022
You’ve gone home to do one of your favourite things! So dumb… #hunted
Craig S shared the sentiment, surprised Liam and Katie headed back close to home.
You're on the run, yet you went to a place/surrounding where you love to be.— Craig S 💛💙 (@craggsy82) May 29, 2022
Pointless.#hunted
Hunted continues to follow the remaining seven fugitives - Grace and Abi, James and Nathan, Amarinda and Shoba, and Sarah - on Channel 4 and More 4.
