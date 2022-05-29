Within the first 10 minutes of tonight's Hunted another pair of fugitives have been captured.

Liam and Katie's time on the run came to an abrupt end after being surrounded by plain clothed Hunters on their way to an abandoned ski centre.

The urban explorers had planned to play to their strengths, hiding out in derelict buildings and infrastructure but walked straight into the trap laid by the Hunters who guessed fairly quickly what they might be planning.

Katie herself doubted the couples intelligence as, unknown to them, they walked straight into the path of the investigators, saying: "There ain't nobody stupider to come up here than us!"

And many viewers were in agreement.

Steve Lewis said the were "So dumb."

Craig S shared the sentiment, surprised Liam and Katie headed back close to home.

Hunted continues to follow the remaining seven fugitives - Grace and Abi, James and Nathan, Amarinda and Shoba, and Sarah - on Channel 4 and More 4.